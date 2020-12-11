FIFPro World 11: Chawinga makes list ahead of Oshoala

Asisat Oshoala is considered one of the most lethal forwards in world football and particularly the best Women’s footballer in Africa but in a recent poll by FIFPro in conjunction with FIFA, the Nigerian has been bested.

FIFPro released a list of 55 players selected for the shortlist of the World 11 and Malawi’s Tabitha Chawinga makes an appearance as the first African in the elite group.

Chawinga, 24, plays for Chinese side Jiangsu Suning, whom she joined for an undisclosed record-breaking transfer fee from Kvarnsvedens IK in 2017.

The Malawi international has taken the Chinese Women’s Super League by storm in recent years and was once again one of the top scorers this year, scoring seven for Jiangsu Suning, helping them into the Championship play-offs where they suffered defeat to rivals Wuhan.

For Malawi, Chawinga was once again the star of the show, scoring seven in the recent COSAFA championships as Malawi reached the semi-finals before defeat to South Africa. [source: offsiderule]

According to the World 11 awarding organization:

FIFPro and FIFA invited all professional footballers worldwide to vote for the World 11. We asked them to pick the most outstanding players in the following lines: goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and forwards.

The World 11 of the 2019/2020 season will be announced on 17th December.