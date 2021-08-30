FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Akpeyi, Adeleke early arrivals in Super Eagles camp, Ndidi also clocked in with Iheanacho and Iwobi

Five players have arrived the Super Eagles camp for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September.

Daniel Akpeyi, Adekunle Adeleke, Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho have arrived the Super Eagles camp in Lagos ahead of the games against Liberia and Cape Verde.

FL gathered from a camp source that the players will not be put through gym exercises and no field work is expected to hold Today.

More players are expected in on Monday after the weekend games across Europe according to the team’s media department.

Meanwhile, Nigeria manager Gernot Rohr has inspected the Teslim Balogun grounds where the team will host Liberia in the first game of their second round FIFA WCQ.

Per Adepoju Tobi the stadium is in top shape to host the game. 5000 fans approved.