FIFA WCQ: Rohr reveals 8 players will be dropped

Eight players will not travel with Nigeria’s squad for the FIFA World Cup second round group C match against Cape Verde, Gernot Rohr has confirmed.

Rohr disclosed, after the team’s training session on Tuesday that the Eight UK based players will be exempted from the away clash against Tubarões Azuis.

“We have players who will replace the 8 UK players who would have to leave us, when they do leave us, we’ll have about 20 or 21 players for the second game,” said the Super Eagles coach.

“For now we are focusing on the first game.”

Meanwhile, Cape Verde were held 1-1 by Central African Republic in their first group game of the FIFA World Cup qualifier.