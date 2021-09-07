National Teams FIFA WCQ: Liberia bounce back with late win against CAR in Lagos By Editor - September 7, 2021 0 82 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Kpah Sherman's late winner against CAR gave Liberia their first points in the world cup qualifier. Photo credit | IG (lfanationalteam) Liberia left it late in the world cup qualifiers against Central African Republic on Monday, as the Lone Stars finally picked their first points in group C. Kpah Sherman’s 86th minute goal secured a 1-0 win for Liberia against the hard fighting CAR side at the Teslim Balogun Stadium. Following an opening day defeat to Nigeria; 2-0 in Lagos, Peter Butler’s and his men needed a win to lift them from the bottom of the group. CAR picked up a point in a hard won draw against Cape Verde in Douala, and they would have stunned the west African side had Sherman not broken their resilience. The win moved Liberia to second place in group C behind Nigeria on goal difference, although the Super Eagles have a game at hand.