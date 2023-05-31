FIFA U-20 World CupNational Teams FIFA U20 World Cup: No Explanation for Nigeria’s delayed arrival in San Juan for Argentina Clash By Moses Ojewunmi - May 31, 2023 0 137 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Nigeria U20 MNT arriving San Juan. Photo | Twitter (thenff) Nigeria U20 MNT, the Flying Eagles, arrived at San Juan, venue of their FIFA U20 World Cup, round of 16 match against Argentina. The Players and officials finally settled in their hotel after being delayed for house in Buenos Aires. Nigeria’s squad was scheduled to depart Buenos Aires for San Juan by 9am Monday morning, but the flight was delayed until 6pm. However, the Nigeria Football Federation stated that no explanation was given for the delay. The team will now kick off preparations for the game slated for Wednesday; the winner advances to the quarter finals. Argentina, who are the tournament’s most successful team beat, Nigeria in the final of 2005 edition.