FIFA U20 World Cup: Nigeria gets Brazil, Italy in Group of Death

Joseph Obisesan
Nigeria has been drawn in Group D, of the FIFA U20 World Cup, along with Italy, Brazil and Dominican Republic.

The group stage draw for the World Cup tournament held, Friday April 21, in Zurich.

 

Host, Argentina were drawn in Group A with Uzbekistan, Guatemala and New Zealand.

Argentina were named as host after FIFA stripped Indonesia of the rights following a political dispute.

Twenty-four teams will compete in the 23rd edition of the Youth competition and two teams, Dominican Republic and Israel will make the debut.

Meanwhile, Africa’s four representatives have been handed difficult draws, whilst Nigeria’s group is considered the group of Death.

Brazil are five-time winners and the second most successful nation in the Competition’s history behind Argentina (6).

Full draws involving African teams

Group C
Senegal
Japan
Israel
Colombia

Group E

Uruguay
Iraq
England
Tunisia

Group F
France
Korea Republic
The Gambia
Honduras

Nigeria will play its opening game against Dominican Republic on May 21. Three days later they face Italy and close their group stage campaign with a mouthwatering clash against Brazil.

The competition will be held in Argentina from the 20th of May until the 11th of June.

