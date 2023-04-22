FIFA U20 World Cup: Nigeria gets Brazil, Italy in Group of Death

Nigeria has been drawn in Group D, of the FIFA U20 World Cup, along with Italy, Brazil and Dominican Republic.
The group stage draw for the World Cup tournament held, Friday April 21, in Zurich.
Host, Argentina were drawn in Group A with Uzbekistan, Guatemala and New Zealand.
Argentina were named as host after FIFA stripped Indonesia of the rights following a political dispute.
Twenty-four teams will compete in the 23rd edition of the Youth competition and two teams, Dominican Republic and Israel will make the debut.
Meanwhile, Africa’s four representatives have been handed difficult draws, whilst Nigeria’s group is considered the group of Death.
Brazil are five-time winners and the second most successful nation in the Competition’s history behind Argentina (6).
Full draws involving African teams
Group C
Senegal
Japan
Israel
Colombia
Group E
Uruguay
Iraq
England
Tunisia
Group F
France
Korea Republic
The Gambia
Honduras
🏆 The stage is set. Which nation will lift the FIFA #U20WC trophy?
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) April 21, 2023