National TeamsQatar 2022 World Cup FIFA U20 World Cup: Nigeria defeats Italy; books R16 spot By Adeoluwa Olaniyi - May 25, 2023 0 89 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Fago Salim (R) celebrates his goal against Italy. (Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images) Nigeria defeated Italy 2-0 at the Estadio Malvinas Argentinas to book a spot in the FIFA U20 World Cup round of 16 after bagging consecutive wins. Italy started the game on a high note, bossing possession and dictating the tempo of the play. The Flying Eagles dug deep and soaked in the pressure for the first 45 minutes that saw Gli Azzurrini create plenty of chances, and even saw an attempt crash off the crossbar. After the break, Ladan Bosso would have urged his players to surge forward in the second half, and Nigeria’s play of intent in the second half brought about the first goal. Bosso introduced Tochukwu Nnadi and Emmanuel Umeh at the start of the second half and it was the latter that sent in a beautiful cross for Salim Fago to head home for the opener. Jude Sunday scored the second goal with a neat finish after he was found in the box by Chijioke Aniagboso. The victory means that Nigeria has secured maximum points from their first two games and are through to the next round regardless of the result against Brazil.