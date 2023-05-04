National TeamsWorld Football FIFA U20 World Cup: Ladan Bosso Confirms Eletu and Co will join Flying Eagles By Joseph Obisesan - May 4, 2023 0 155 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Nigeria U20 MNT coach Ladan Bosso. Photo | Twitter (thenff) Nigeria U20 MNT Coach, Ladan Bosso has given assurance that all foreign based players invited will arrive camp as scheduled. Bosso confirmed that preparations were going and that all the players will be in camp soon. “Eletu will be with us on the 3rd, we will also have Tochukwu Nnadi, Michael Umeh, Abel Ogwuche and Michael Ologo. “By next week we should have them all in camp for the start of the final round of preparation,” the Flying Eagles coach affirmed.