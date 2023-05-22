Qatar 2022 World Cup FIFA U20 World Cup: Casadei Leads Italy to victory against Brazil By Adebanjo - May 22, 2023 0 158 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Cesare Casadei (L) celebrates his goal. (Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images) Cesare Casadei inspired Italy’s victory against Brazil in their opening group match at the FIFA U20 World Cup, on Sunday. Casadei scored a brace and Italy were rampant in a dominant first-half performance which saw them score three unreplied goals. Andrey Santos (L) and Cesare Casadei (R) before the FIFA U-20 World Cup Argentina 2023 Group D match between Italy and Brazil at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas. (Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images) Brazil’s late resurgence saw Marcos Leonardo hit a fifteen-minute brace (72′ and 87′), but it wasn’t enough to earn the five-time winners a point. The teams return to action on May 24, when Italy takes on Nigeria and Brazil will hope to get their campaign back on track with the match against Dominican Republic.