FIFA U20 World Cup: Bosso Reveals Key Element in Nigeria’s victory over Italy

After the Nigeria’s impressive 2-0 win over Italy, against the odds, in the FIFA U20 World Cup, head coach, Ladan Bosso has revealed what the team focused on.
The Italians were tipped as favourites before the game because of their impressive 3-2 defeat of Brazil – the best team in group D.
However, goals from Lawal Salem Fago and Jude Sunday would be enough to condemn the Azzurrini to a defeat against the odds.
Speaking after the match, the gaffer said that the boys stuck to the plan they had before the game, and it was the key element in the victory.
“You have seen it, it’s a good thing that we have orientated our boys on how to get the Italians, and we stuck to our tactics,” Bosso remarked.
SCENES 💫#U20WC pic.twitter.com/zaCKmRVfvJ
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) May 24, 2023