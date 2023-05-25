FIFA U20 World Cup: Bosso Reveals Key Element in Nigeria’s victory over Italy

By
Joseph Obisesan
-
0
126
Ladan Bosso
Head coach of Nigeria Ladan Bosso. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

After the Nigeria’s impressive 2-0 win over Italy, against the odds, in the FIFA U20 World Cup, head coach, Ladan Bosso has revealed what the team focused on.

The Italians were tipped as favourites before the game because of their impressive 3-2 defeat of Brazil – the best team in group D.

 

However, goals from Lawal Salem Fago and Jude Sunday would be enough to condemn the Azzurrini to a defeat against the odds.

Speaking after the match, the gaffer said that the boys stuck to the plan they had before the game, and it was the key element in the victory.

“You have seen it, it’s a good thing that we have orientated our boys on how to get the Italians, and we stuck to our tactics,” Bosso remarked.

“After the first half, we tried to reinforce the team so that if we could not score, then we shouldn’t concede, and eventually, it went for us.”

“So that is a good thing that the boys are working according to the tactics, and the praise goes to Almighty Allah that we have gotten the victories,” he concluded.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here