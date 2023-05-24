FIFA U20 World Cup: Bosso makes Change vs Italy, Fortifies Flying Eagles Midfield

Nigeria will face Italy in their second group D match at the FIFA U20 World Cup and head Coach, Ladan Bosso has made changes to the team that started against Dominican Republic in the opening game.
Bosso named Italy-based Victor Eletu as a started, though the player was a substitute against Dominican Republic.
Eletu, who plays for the AC Milan Primavera, was introduced in the 71st minute on his debut for Nigeria – at this level.
The only change to the starter’s is Tochukwu Nnadi, who makes way for Eletu.
Nigeria’s Starting XI
21. Aniagboso
6. Bameyi
3. Agbalaka
5. Ogwuche
12. Federick
4. Daga
15. Sunday
10. Eletu
18. Lawal
11. Muhammad
0. Salem Fago