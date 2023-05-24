FIFA U20 World Cup: Bosso makes Change vs Italy, Fortifies Flying Eagles Midfield

Nigeria U20, FIFA U20 World Cup
Flying Eagles pose for a picture before the start of the football match between Nigeria and Dominican Republic at the Malvinas Argentinas stadium. (Photo by ANDRES LARROVERE/AFP via Getty Images)

Nigeria will face Italy in their second group D match at the FIFA U20 World Cup and head Coach, Ladan Bosso has made changes to the team that started against Dominican Republic in the opening game.

Bosso named Italy-based Victor Eletu as a started, though the player was a substitute against Dominican Republic.

 

 

Eletu, who plays for the AC Milan Primavera, was introduced in the 71st minute on his debut for Nigeria – at this level.

The only change to the starter’s is Tochukwu Nnadi, who makes way for Eletu.

Nigeria’s Starting XI

21. Aniagboso
6. Bameyi
3. Agbalaka
5. Ogwuche
12. Federick
4. Daga
15. Sunday
10. Eletu
18. Lawal
11. Muhammad
0. Salem Fago

 

