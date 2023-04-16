FIFA U20 World Cup: Bosso invites 39 Players to Abuja Camp

Nigeria U20 head Coach, Ladan Bosso has invited 39 players for the team’s preparation for the FIFA U20 World Cup in Argentina.
Bosso guided the U20 MNT to a third place finish at the Africa U20 Cup of Nations in Egypt.
The Flying Eagles are one of four teams representing Africa at the World Cup which will hold in Argentina, next month.
Senegal, The Gambia and Tunisia are the other teams – all were semi-finalists at the Cup of Nations.
Meanwhile, on Sunday April 16, all invited players are expected to check in at the team’s hotel in Abuja.
The first training sessions will start on Monday.
Full List of Invited Players:
Goalkeepers:
Nathaniel Nwosu (Water FC); Chijioke Aniagboso (Giant Brillars); Saheed Jimoh (B. E. Arena Academy); John Otomblon (Mavlon FC)
Defenders:
Augustine Njoku (Abia Warriors); Ezekiel Bala; Muhammad Abdulsalam (Rising Stars); Solomon Agbalaka (Broad City FC); Israel Domingo (Family Worship FC): Benjamin Frederick (Nasarawa United); Femi Abubakar (Madiba FC); Daniel Bameyi (Yum Yum FC); Wisdom Udoh (Akwa United); Akinwale Akanbi (Lionheart FC)
Midfielders:
Caleb Uchedikwu (Mavlon FC); Ogbelu Onuche (Nasarawa United); Daniel Daga (Dakkada FC): Samson Lawal (Pro-Success Academy); Bilyaminu Musa (Mailafia FC); Hitler Eniye (36 Lion FC); Muhammad Aminu (Gombe United); John Joshua (Nasarawa United); Musa Usman (Mailantarki FC); Ibrahim Abdullahi (Samba FC)
Forwards: