FIFA U17 World Cup winner Okwonkwo banned

Twenty-four year-old Nigerian attacker Orji Okwonkwo has been handed a lengthy ban by FIFA for a failed dope test.
Okwonkwo, who played for Italian side Bologna, was slapped with a four-year ban in addition to the Italian Anti-doping agency’s sanction of the player.
In a document by FIFA and signed by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee Chairperson, Jorge Ivan Palacio wrote the NFF, stating:
Consequently, the Committee decided to extend the sanction imposed on the player by the Italian NADO on 20 June 2022.
More specifically, the player is sanctioned with a four (4) years suspension from all football-related activities in accordance with the Decision.