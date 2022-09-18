FIFA U17 World Cup winner Okwonkwo banned

By
Editor
-
0
107
Orji Okwonkwo. (Photo by Vincenzo Izzo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Twenty-four year-old Nigerian attacker Orji Okwonkwo has been handed a lengthy ban by FIFA for a failed dope test.

Okwonkwo, who played for Italian side Bologna, was slapped with a four-year ban in addition to the Italian Anti-doping agency’s sanction of the player.

In a document by FIFA and signed by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee Chairperson, Jorge Ivan Palacio wrote the NFF, stating:

Consequently, the Committee decided to extend the sanction imposed on the player by the Italian NADO on 20 June 2022.

More specifically, the player is sanctioned with a four (4) years suspension from all football-related activities in accordance with the Decision.

 

Okwonkwo, a former FIFA U17 World Cup winner, last played competitive football in January 2022, away on loan at Serie B side AS Cittadella.

The four-year ban is in effect from 25th February, 2022, until 24th February, 2026.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here