FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers: Olowookere, 23 players off to Egypt on Thursday

Twenty-three players will depart Nigeria on Thursday for the second leg FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup qualifying match against Egypt this weekend.
Flamingos head Coach, Bankole Olowookere retained his star players including Omowunmi Bello and Opeyemi Ajakaiye for the trip to Egypt.
The Nigerian girls won comfortable 4-0 victory against Egypt in the first leg at the Abuja National Stadium earlier this month.
Full list
Goalkeepers: Faith Omilana; Linda Jiwuaku
Defenders: Blessing Sunday; Comfort Folorunsho; Tumininu Adeshina; Olamide Oyinlola; Josephine Edafe; Miracle Usani; Confidence Nwoha; Mistura Yusuf
Midfielders: Blessing Emmanuel; Taiwo Afolabi; Chidera Okenwa; Joy Igbokwe
Forwards: Omowunmi Bello; Mercy Itimi; Alvine Dah-Zossu; Anastasia Atume; Opeyemi Ajakaiye; Yetunde Ayantosho; Judith Okah; Bisola Mosaku; Raheemot Adebayo.