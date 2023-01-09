FIFA shortlists Nigerian Referees for 2023 Tournaments, including Women’s World Cup

World football governing body, FIFA, has named thirty Nigerian match officials to be considered for potential appointments for various tournaments for the year 2023.
FIFA has a busy schedule of competitions and major tournaments lined up for the year, including age grade competitions and the FIFA Women’s World Cup.
The Nigerian officials were listed for considerations and possible appointments to umpire the games across different roles and different categories, cutting across other forms of the sport, like Futsal, beach football.
Nigeria FIFA Listed Referees For 2023:
Abdullahi Abubakar
Abdulsalam Kasimu Abiola
Adebimpe Quadri Ololade
Akintoye Yemisi Eunice
Basheer Salisu
Elaigwe Hannah Enekole
Madu Ndidi
Mustapha Grema Mohammed
Nurudeen Abubakar
Ogabor Joseph Odey
Olufunmilayo Abigael Alaba
Assistant Referees
Abibatu Iyadunni Yusuf
Ahmad Mustapha Tijani
Digbori Tejiri
Igho Hope. ogenekwe
Igudia Efosa Celestine
Iyorhe Mimisen
Mfon Friday Akpan
Muhammad Muhammad Yakubu
Pwadutakam Samuel
Terah Kabeda Beauty
Usman Abdulmajeed Olaide
Futsal Referees
Bello Zuru Alhassan
Musa Dung Davou
Ukah Ndubuisi
Umuago Paul
Beach Referees
Fawole Olawale Adeolu
Ogunmuyiwa Jelili
Olajide Olayinka