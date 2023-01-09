FIFA shortlists Nigerian Referees for 2023 Tournaments, including Women’s World Cup

FIFA

World football governing body, FIFA, has named thirty Nigerian match officials to be considered for potential appointments for various tournaments for the year 2023.

FIFA has a busy schedule of competitions and major tournaments lined up for the year, including age grade competitions and the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Nigerian officials were listed for considerations and possible appointments to umpire the games across different roles and different categories, cutting across other forms of the sport, like Futsal, beach football.

 

Nigeria FIFA Listed Referees For 2023:

Abdullahi Abubakar

Abdulsalam Kasimu Abiola

Adebimpe Quadri Ololade

Akintoye Yemisi Eunice

Basheer Salisu

Elaigwe Hannah Enekole

Madu Ndidi

Mustapha Grema Mohammed

Nurudeen Abubakar

Ogabor Joseph Odey

Olufunmilayo Abigael Alaba

 

Assistant Referees

Abibatu Iyadunni Yusuf

Ahmad Mustapha Tijani

Digbori Tejiri

Igho Hope. ogenekwe

Igudia Efosa Celestine

Iyorhe Mimisen

Mfon Friday Akpan

Muhammad Muhammad Yakubu

Pwadutakam Samuel

Terah Kabeda Beauty

Usman Abdulmajeed Olaide

 

Futsal Referees

Bello Zuru Alhassan

Musa Dung Davou

Ukah Ndubuisi

Umuago Paul

 

Beach Referees

Fawole Olawale Adeolu

Ogunmuyiwa Jelili

Olajide Olayinka

