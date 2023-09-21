FIFA Ranking: Super Eagles Drop Out of Top Five

Joseph Obisesan
Kenneth Omeruo, Super Eagles, Africa Cup of Nations, Sierra Leone, Osimhen, Iheanacho,
Super Eagles players celebrate after Victor Osimhen scored in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium.

In the latest FIFA ranking for September 2023, Nigeria has dropped from the African top 5.

Despite Nigeria’s dominant performance against Sao Tome and Principe, where the Super Eagles won 6-0 in the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifier, the victory had little impact on their ranking.

 

As per the recent announcement, the Super Eagles are now placed 40th in the world rankings and 6th in Africa.

Morocco has risen two places to 13th, maintaining its status as the top-ranked African nation.

 

Africa’s Top 10

1 Morocco (13)
2 Senegal (20)
3 Tunisia (29)
4 Algeria (34)
5 Egypt (35)
6 Nigeria (40)
7 Cameroon (41)
8 Mali (49)
9 Ivory Coast (50)
10 Burkina Faso (58)

 

