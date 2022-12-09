FIFA Ranking! Nigeria still Top in Africa

Nigeria are ranked 45th in the latest FIFA World ranking for Women’s National Teams.
In the ranking published on Friday, Nigeria are the only African team in the top 50.
Despite winning the 2022 AWCON, South Africa are still ranked second and are 54th in the World.
Africa’s top five ranked teams include Nigeria (45), South Africa (54), Cameroon (58), Ghana (59), Ivory Coast (69).
Meanwhile, the USA WNT hold on to first place, “which has been theirs since 2017.”
The final #FIFARanking of the year is here! 👊
🇺🇸 remain at the top, 🇩🇪 and 🇸🇪 swap places, while 🇨🇦 and 🇪🇸 also trade positions. pic.twitter.com/Z7kuejDID6
— FIFA Women’s World Cup (@FIFAWWC) December 9, 2022