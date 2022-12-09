FIFA Ranking! Nigeria still Top in Africa

By
Adeoluwa Olaniyi
-
0
140
(L-R) Ifeoma Onumonu, Peace Efih and Christy Ucheibe celebrated after Efih scored Nigeria's second goal against Burundi. Photo | Twitter (NGSuper_Falcons)

Nigeria are ranked 45th in the latest FIFA World ranking for Women’s National Teams.

In the ranking published on Friday, Nigeria are the only African team in the top 50.

 

Despite winning the 2022 AWCON, South Africa are still ranked second and are 54th in the World.

 

Africa’s top five ranked teams include Nigeria (45), South Africa (54), Cameroon (58), Ghana (59), Ivory Coast (69).

 

Meanwhile, the USA WNT hold on to first place, “which has been theirs since 2017.”

The next FIFA Women’s World Ranking will be published on March 24th, 2023.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here