FIFA Proposes Increased Number of Substitutes Per Match

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 14: Demarai Gray of Leicester City replaces Kelechi Iheanacho of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Norwich City at The King Power Stadium on December 14, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

FIFA has proposed allowing teams to make up to five substitutions per match to help players cope with the return to action after the coronavirus pandemic.

Teams will be afforded only three slots – plus the half-time break – during the match to make their changes, in a bid to avoid unnecessary stoppages.

 

The proposals will be coming off the back of a long lay-off due to the pandemic, and matches are likely to be played every few days as leagues seek to make up for lost time.

 

FIFA’s plans are subject to approval from the International Football Association Board (IFAB), which is responsible for the laws of the game and is already considering the proposal.

 

Protection of player welfare will be the main priority when a decision is reached, and that is expected to be made later this week.

