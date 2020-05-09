FIFA, NFF Celebrate Super Falcons Veteran Star Onome Ebi

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) celebrated veteran Super Falcons Player Onome Ebi as she turned 37, Friday 8th of May 2020.

Ebi’s professional career has spanned 19 years since she joined Omidiran Babes in the Women’s Premier League as an 18 year-old.

On Friday, the NFF and FIFA celebrated the decorated footballer on social media: “Happy birthday to @NGSuper_Falcons star and four time Nations’ Cup winner, @EBIONOME 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂”.

The world football governing body tweeted: ” Happy birthday, @EBIONOME! 🎂#HBD | @NGSuper_Falcons | @thenff

Onome holds the African record of most appearances at the FIFA wold cup, in 2019 she became the first African footballer to play in 5 FIFA World Cup tournaments.

The Super Falcons Stopper made her first FIFA Appearance at Age 20 in United states back in 2013, she has since appeared in 2007, 2011, 2015 editions.

Ebi who has played in Turkey, Belarus and China has won four African Women’s Championship with Nigeria and was also named Nigeria women’s player of the year in 2018.