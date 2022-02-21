FIFA change WCQ Playoff dates for Ghana vs Nigeria matches

Dates for the World Cup play-off qualifying matches between Nigeria and Ghana have been rescheduled by FIFA.

Both legs of the final qualifying round of the FIFA World Cup later this year were initially scheduled to hold March 24th and 27th, but on Monday, the Ghana FA confirmed new dates in a press statement.

The statement read:

FIFA has revised the dates for next months World Cup Qatar 2022 play-offs matches between Ghana and Nigeria.

The fixture which was originally scheduled for Thursday, March 24 and Sunday, March 27, has been moved to Friday, March 25 and Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

The first leg will take place at the Cape Coast Stadium whereas the second leg takes place at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja. The winner of the tie will represent the continent at the World football showpiece which is scheduled to take place from November 21 to December 18, 2022 in Qatar.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has commenced preparations for clash against the regional rival following the NFF’s announcement of a new composition of the Super Eagles Coaching staff.

Emmanuel Amuneke was named as assistant to Head Coach Austine Eguavoen.

Both men also visited several Super Eagles including Ademola Lookman, who recently completed his international switch to be eligible for Nigeria.