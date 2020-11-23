FIFA Bans CAF President Ahmad for 5 years

FIFA has announced a five ban on Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Ahmad Ahmad from all football-related activities for mismanagement of funds and abuse of office.

Ahmad had been under investigation by the World Governing Body’s Adjudicatory chamber for Abuse of Position, Misappropriation of funds among other offences.

In a statement released on November 23rd, it explained that the 60 year-old was investigated for conduct in his position as CAF President during the period from 2017 to 2019 as concerning:

“various CAF-related governance issues, including the organisation and financing of an Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca, his involvement in CAF’s dealings with the sports equipment company Tactical Steel and other activities.”

He will also pay a fine of CHF 200,000 – the equivalent of ₦83 million.

The ban will also, effectively, put an end to Ahmad’s re-election bid as CAF President next year.

He announced his re-election bid in November after three years of his first term.

The Malagasy football administrator succeeded Issa Hayatou, who had headed the organization for 29 years.