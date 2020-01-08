FIFA Ban: Siasia insists on Innocence, Appeals for Financial Support

Former Super Eagles coach, Samson Siasia has maintained his innocence in the battle to clear his name in an ongoing FIFA allegation over match-fixing.

Siasia, in a chat with brila.net reiterated his innocence, citing that he would continue to push to raise funds that would aid his defence.

He further pointed that not every person of colour is guilty as is the norm in these parts, clarifying that he did no wrong.

The former Nigerian footballer also appealed for financial donations to help him appeal the case at the CAS.