Former Super Eagles head Coach Samson Siasia has appreciated the effort of Nigerians over his current predicament.

Siasia, in an exclusive with brila.net , recognized the effort of well Nigerians, including former Nigeria internationals Segun Odegbami and Odion Ighalo, as well as the CEO Brila Media Group Dr. Larry Izamoje on their efforts in his running battle with FIFA, over his Life ban for match-fixing.