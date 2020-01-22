FIFA 2022 WCQ: Super Eagles Coach Alloy Agu makes Favorite Tag Admittance

Super Eagles assistant coach Alloy Agu says the team can’t afford to underrate their World Cup qualifying opponents because no team is pushover.

The draw for the Qatar 2022 world cup qualifiers held on Tuesday in Egypt and Nigeria was drawn with Liberia, Cape Verde and Central African African Republic in Group C.

In an exclusive interview with footballlive, the Eagles goalkeeper trainer said he’s satisfied with draw, but admitted the team can’t afford to underrate other teams in the Group.

“Yes It’s has come and its a very good for Nigeria, these countries are countries you can’t underrate or neglected,” said Agu.

Agu admitted that the Super Eagles are the favorite to top the Group and move to the next round of the qualifiers, but also insists that the team will treat all opponents with seriousness.

“They all deserved to be there, so we are going face them with all determination because there are no minors in world football anymore.”

“World cup is very important to Nigeria and we must start on a good note to avoid pressure,” He concluded.

FIFA 2022 WCQ: Super Eagles Can’t be Complacent – Shorunmu

Former Nigeria international and assistant coach Ike Shorunmu has warned the Super Eagles against underrating their opponents in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Shorunmu, who represented Nigeria at the world cup in 2002 told footballlive that the team must not be complacent and ensure to work hard to earn a spot in Qatar.

Nigeria is favorite to progress from Group C which also has Liberia, Cape Verde and Central African Republic, but Shorunmu believes the group is far from easy.

“The draw is so deceiving because when you look at the countries in our group, you will think it’s a simple Group.”

“But it depends on how our team take action against their counterpart, so they need to prepare and take these matches serious.”

The former Besiktas goalkeeper also admitted Super Eagles are the favourites to win the group, but urged the team no to play with pressure on their shoulders.

“Of course, because there are surprises every where and we must prepare for these game, the spirit on that day will determine the result.

“I’m sure the coaches are aware that there are surprises all over the place, they must let the players know this and concentrate on the games,” He told footballlive.