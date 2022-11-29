Fernandes vs Ronaldo! FIFA ends debate over Portugal’s Phantom goal

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Bruno Fernandes after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Uruguay and Portugal at Lusail Stadium. (Photo by John Todd/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

In a bid to clear the air on Portugal’s first goal against Uruguay, the 500hz IMU sensor has been consulted and it has ruled that the goal be legitimately awarded to Bruno Fernandes.

Debate over Portugal’s 54th minute goal raged on long after the final whistle, despite the former European champions beating Uruguay 2-0.

Cristiano Ronaldo believes he actually got contact on the ball with his head after a perfectly lobbed in cross from Bruno Fernandes.

The match officials had initially credited Fernandes with the goal, but, further clarification was sought and FIFA’s partners Adidas declared in clear terms what transpired.

⚽️ Adidas have used the 500Hz IMU sensor inside the match ball to show there was 𝐧𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 from Cristiano Ronaldo #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/uEweubUwv1

— Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 29, 2022

A statement from FIFA read:

In the match between Portugal and Uruguay, using the Connected Ball Technology housed in adidas’s Al Rihla Official Match Ball, we are able to definitively show no contact on the ball from Cristiano Ronaldo for the opening goal in the game.

No external force on the ball could be measured as shown by the lack of ‘heartbeat’ in our measurements. The 500Hz IMU sensor inside the ball allows us to be highly accurate in our analysis.

