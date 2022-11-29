Fernandes vs Ronaldo! FIFA ends debate over Portugal’s Phantom goal

In a bid to clear the air on Portugal’s first goal against Uruguay, the 500hz IMU sensor has been consulted and it has ruled that the goal be legitimately awarded to Bruno Fernandes.
Debate over Portugal’s 54th minute goal raged on long after the final whistle, despite the former European champions beating Uruguay 2-0.
Cristiano Ronaldo believes he actually got contact on the ball with his head after a perfectly lobbed in cross from Bruno Fernandes.
The match officials had initially credited Fernandes with the goal, but, further clarification was sought and FIFA’s partners Adidas declared in clear terms what transpired.
⚽️ Adidas have used the 500Hz IMU sensor inside the match ball to show there was 𝐧𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 from Cristiano Ronaldo #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/uEweubUwv1
— Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 29, 2022