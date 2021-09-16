Fenerbahce interested in Nwakaeme, Trabzonspor could lose Forward as Free Agent

Anthony Nwakaeme scores his goal in the Europa Conference League qualifying match against Molde. Photo credit | IG (trabzonspor)

Reports in Turkey are linking Trabzonspor forward Anthony Nwakaeme with a move to Super Lig giants Fenerbahce in January.

Nwakaeme has netted 35 goals in 111 appearances and added the Turkish Cup to his medal haul since arriving Trabzon for €1.1m from Hapoel Beer Sheva.
Revered in the Black Sea coast, the 32 year-old’s contract expires at the end of the current campaign and will be a target for several clubs.

 

So far this season the Nigerian has netted four goals in as many league appearances for the club and is the league’s top scorer.

