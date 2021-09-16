Fenerbahce interested in Nwakaeme, Trabzonspor could lose Forward as Free Agent

Reports in Turkey are linking Trabzonspor forward Anthony Nwakaeme with a move to Super Lig giants Fenerbahce in January.
Nwakaeme has netted 35 goals in 111 appearances and added the Turkish Cup to his medal haul since arriving Trabzon for €1.1m from Hapoel Beer Sheva.
Revered in the Black Sea coast, the 32 year-old’s contract expires at the end of the current campaign and will be a target for several clubs.
View this post on Instagram
So far this season the Nigerian has netted four goals in as many league appearances for the club and is the league’s top scorer.