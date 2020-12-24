FC Porto: Zaidu Sanusi adds Supertaça to an incredible 2020

Adebanjo
AVEIRO, PORTUGAL - DECEMBER 23: Players of FC Porto pose with Candido de Oliveira trophy following their sides victory during the Portuguese Super Cup match between FC Porto and SL Benfica at Estadio Municipal de Aveiro on December 23, 2020 in Aveiro, Portugal. Sporting stadiums around Portugal remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

2020 has been an incredible year for Nigerian left-back Zaidu Sanusi, who on Wednesday won his first silverware with FC Porto in the Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira.

In the season’s first O Clássico, FC Porto beat arch rivals Benfica 2-0 defeat and extend their record to 22 Super Cup victories – 14 more than Benfica.

 

Sanusi played the entire duration of the game in his 16th appearance in all competitions since joining the Dragões.

 

The 23 year-old, who was a summer acquisition from Santa Clara, featured in all of Porto’s UEFA Champions League group stage matches and registered a goal to help Sérgio Conceição’s men reach the round of 16.

 

He has made 8 league appearances this season gradually establishing himself as a regular in the first team in a title defence season.

 

In the same year he earned his first international call up for Nigeria and has been capped three times since.

 

The youngster, who can also be deployed as a Center back and in the left midfield position, is highly rated by club and it has seen his value nearly double from €2.5 million to about €4 million.

 

Next up for Sanusi and his FC Porto teammates is the final game of the year which comes in the League away to Vitoria Guimaraes on December 29.

