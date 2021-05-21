FC Porto youngster Zaidu Sanusi out injured

Zaidu Sanusi was left out of the matchday squad when FC Porto played Belenenses in the final game of the season on Wednesday.

Sanusi, 23, was ruled out with a thigh injury, that has kept him out of back to back games for Sergio Conceicao’s side.

FC Porto routed their opponents 4-0 to finish strongly in second place of the Primeira Liga table.

The goals from Mehdi Taremi (14′), Marko Grujic (28′), Toni Martinez (50′) and Diogo Leite (81′) eased the Dragões to a comfortable win at Estádio do Dragão.

Next season they’ll play in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League. Porto were eliminated in the quarter-final by Chelsea in this season’s campaign.

Sanusi, who is playing his debut season, made 10 appearances and registered a goal.