FC Porto vs Chelsea : Zaidu Sanusi in contention for Starter’s spot

Zaidu Sanusi is in contention to start for FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, on Wednesday.

Sanusi was named in the 25-man squad for the matchday against Chelsea and could get a starter’s spot.

The left back has made 8 appearances in this season’s competition and all have been as starters.

At the weekend though, the Nigeria international was rested for Porto’s League game against his former team, CD Santa Clara.

Sérgio Conceição’s side go into Wednesday’s game not as favorites despite eliminating Juventus.