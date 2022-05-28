FC Porto secures Signing of Abraham

Marcus Abraham will join FC Porto B on loan next season after the Portuguese Champions completed the youngster’s loan signing from Remo Stars.
Abraham played last season on loan at Polish side Radomiak but had also featured for Portimonense U23 in the Liga Revelação and subsequently for the senior team in the Liga Portugal.
The Winger’s signing was announced on Porto’s Twitter handle last week.
“I’m excited to arrive at a good place that will allow me to demonstrate all my quality,” the 22 year-old Abraham told the Club’s website.
“I hope to do my best here and always give the maximum for the team.
“I am very excited to be part of this club. FC Porto is a good place to be and I hope to do my best here.
“I played against FC Porto B in the Segunda Liga, so I’m very happy to be able to represent the club. I hope to have a good season.
“I am a player with quality, I intend to show it on the pitch and show why FC Porto bet on me.”
“I’m here to join you and I’m counting on your support this year,” He told the Club’s website.
