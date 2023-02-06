FC Porto keep Title defence Hope Alive, Sanusi gets more game time

FC Porto kept the points difference with Primeira Liga leaders Benfica to just eight points following Sunday’s 2-0 victory against Vizela at Estádio do Dragão.
The Liga Champions took the lead in the 42nd minute through veteran CB Pepe and the team’s top scorer Mehdi Taremi added the second (86′), which effectively killed Vizela’s resistance.
Earlier in the second half, Zaidu Sanusi made his second league appearance back from injury.
Sanusi missed 12 consecutive games since November, but returned in the League Cup and played just 13minutes.
He followed up with a cameo in the 2-0 League win over Maritimo on February 1.
On Sunday, the 25 year-old replaced Brazilian, Wendell in the 59th minute for his 11th league appearance.
Meanwhile, Vizela coach Manuel Cruz called Nigerian forward Friday Etim off the bench in the 82nd minute.