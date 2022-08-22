FC Midtjylland plays hard ball over Milan-Onyedika offer

Adebanjo
Nicolai Poulsen and Raphael Onyedika compete for the ball during the Danish 3F Superliga match between FC Midtjylland and AGF Aarhus. (Photo by Lars Ronbog / FrontZoneSport via Getty Images)

Raphael Onyedika continues to get appearances for FC Midtjylland despite the transfer interests from Serie A champions AC Milan, but the impasse over a deal persists.

It’s not clear if the player or his representatives have had contact with Milan’s directors, but the interest for the Player has been widely reported.
However, with only a matter of days to the close of the transfer window, there seem to be no headway in the negotiations between the clubs.
A report credited to Italian Football Journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio, states the Danish club rejected a second offer for the young Nigerian Midfielder.

 

 

Meanwhile, Raphael Onyedika was in action for Midtjylland in the 2-0 home defeat to Aarhus in the Superliga.
The 21 year-old featured for 90 minutes in his 6th league outing and the 9th game across all competitions.
However, FC Midtjylland have been on a rough patch with just one win in the league this season.

