FC Midtjylland plays hard ball over Milan-Onyedika offer

Raphael Onyedika continues to get appearances for FC Midtjylland despite the transfer interests from Serie A champions AC Milan, but the impasse over a deal persists.
It’s not clear if the player or his representatives have had contact with Milan’s directors, but the interest for the Player has been widely reported.
However, with only a matter of days to the close of the transfer window, there seem to be no headway in the negotiations between the clubs.
A report credited to Italian Football Journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio, states the Danish club rejected a second offer for the young Nigerian Midfielder.
Todavía hay distancia entre el Milan y Midtjylland por Raphael Onyedika después de que el club danés rechazara otra oferta por el mediocampista nigeriano. @DiMarzio pic.twitter.com/Bq6il3sPCl
— CHAMP19NS 🏆🇮🇹 (@ACHabanaMilano) August 21, 2022