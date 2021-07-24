FC Lorient 1-1 Bordeaux: Moffi battles Valiantly against Maja, Kalu

Terem Moffi and the Nigerian contingent at Girondins Bordeaux, Josh Maja and Samuel Kalu, clashed on Saturday in a pre-season friendly.

FC Lorient hosted Les Girondins at the Faubourg de Verdun stadium and the latter fought from back into the game to settle for a 1-1 outcome.

Bordeaux took the lead on the hour mark through Remi Oudin who was quickest to hit in rebound after the goalkeeper spilled a shot.

Moffi was denied a goal to his name but the Striker’s pressing up front aided his team’s come back when Quentin Boisgard’s hit a worldie seven minutes later to bring his side level.

For Bordeaux they next go up against Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Michel Amand on July 30th.