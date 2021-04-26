FC Crotone Preparing for life without Simy Nwankwo

FC Crotone FW Simy Nwankwo.

FC Crotone manager Serse Cosmi has admitted that it will be difficult for the club to keep their all-time top scorer Simy Nwankwo this summer.

Simy scored twice in Crotone’s 4-3 win at Parma to continue his incredible scoring streak this season.

The Nigerian international’s latest brace increased his tally in the Italian top-flight to 19 goals in 33 appearances.
Only Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku have more Serie A goals than the Nigerian this season.

