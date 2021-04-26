FC Crotone Preparing for life without Simy Nwankwo

FC Crotone manager Serse Cosmi has admitted that it will be difficult for the club to keep their all-time top scorer Simy Nwankwo this summer.

Simy scored twice in Crotone’s 4-3 win at Parma to continue his incredible scoring streak this season.

The Nigerian international’s latest brace increased his tally in the Italian top-flight to 19 goals in 33 appearances.

Only Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku have more Serie A goals than the Nigerian this season.