FC Crotone Preparing for life without Simy Nwankwo

FC Crotone manager Serse Cosmi has admitted that it will be difficult for the club to keep their all-time top scorer Simy Nwankwo this summer.
Simy scored twice in Crotone’s 4-3 win at Parma to continue his incredible scoring streak this season.
Match full of goals between @ParmaCalcio_en and @FcCrotoneOff: the away team takes the 3 points! #ParmaCrotone 3-4 #SerieATIM #WeAreCalcio pic.twitter.com/PvNuHVbjRk
The Nigerian international’s latest brace increased his tally in the Italian top-flight to 19 goals in 33 appearances.
Only Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku have more Serie A goals than the Nigerian this season.