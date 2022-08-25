Players Abroad FC Copenhagen secures UCL ticket, Mukairu gets minutes against Trabzonspor By Adebanjo - August 25, 2022 0 67 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp FC Copenhagen's Paul Mukairu and Akinkunmi Amoo celebrate. (Photo by Anders Kjaerbye / FrontZoneSport via Getty Images) FC Copenhagen booked their spot in the UEFA Champions League group phase following a 2-1 aggregate win over Turkish champions Trabzonspor. A first-leg 2-1 victory a week ago at the Parken Stadium all but decided the contest as Tuesday’s game ended goalless in Trabzon. Copenhagen manager Jess Thorup named both Akinkunmi Amoo and Paul Mukairu in Wednesday’s matchday squad like he did a week before. However, while Amoo did not see any game action, Mukairu was got 28 minutes off the bench on the night at the Medical Park Stadium. The qualification success ends a six-year hiatus for The Lions, whose last appearance in the UCL group stages was a third place finish behind Leicester City and Porto. Draw for the UEFA Champions League group stages will be held, Thursday, in Istanbul.