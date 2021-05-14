FC Cologne snub Dennis Emmanuel

Bleak Future it is for Nigerian forward Emmanuel Dennis who is unwanted at Club Brugge and has failed to impress in the Bundesliga with FC Cologne.

FC Cologne have decided that Emmanuel Dennis will no longer be part of their plans as the club fights to avoid relegation.

Dennis has not been called up to the club’s quarantine training camp with two games to go in the Bundesliga season.

The Nigerian striker left Belgium after falling out with Brugge manager Philippe Clement, but he has also failed to find his spark on the loan spell.