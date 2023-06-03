Barcelona Crowned European Champions, Oshoala Celebrates Second UWCL title

FC. Barcelona Femeni, UEFA Women's Champions League,
FC Barcelona Femeni are the 2023 UEFA Women's Champions League winners. Photo | Twitter (FCB Femeni)

FC Barcelona Femeni turned a two-goal deficit around with a spectacular second half display to edge Wolfsburg 3-2 in the UEFA Women’s Champions League final, on Saturday.

Ewa Pajor (3′) and Alexandra Popp (37′) put Wolfsburg ahead and looked like running away with it, but Barcelona found their rhythm and two minutes after the restart, Patricia Guijarro pulled one back to halve the deficit.

 

Two minutes later, Guijarro was on the score sheet again, tying the score as the Liga F Champions piled pressure.

Clearly a game of two halves and the Spanish side seized control of the second half, and made their dominance count eventually when Fridolina Rolfo struck the winner in minute Seventy.

Meanwhile, Forward Asisat Oshoala was not named in the matchday squad.

Oshoala who had 9 appearances in this season’s Champions League has also recorded 5 goals and 3 assists, as the Culers chased a second European title.

But she celebrated with the rest of the team at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven after the final whistle.

Barcelona have now added the UWCL to their Supercopa de España Femenina and the Liga F titles this season.

