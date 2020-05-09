FC Barcelona Crowned Champions of Primera Liga

Asisat Oshoala and her Barcelona Femeni teammates have been declared champions of the women’s Primera Iberdrola after the 2019-20 campaign was ended following concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation made the declaration on Friday and also added that the remaining nine games will not be played, in order to curb the widespread of the coronavirus.

Barcelona were unbeaten all season in the 21 league matches played, winning 19 and piked up just two draws.

Lluís Cortés‘s side hold nine points advantage over second place Atletico Madrid, who had won the league the previous three seasons.

Meanwhile, in what would been her first full season Nigerian striker Asisat Oshoala made a big impact at the club.

She scored 20 league goals in 19 appearances and finished second behind teammate Jenni Hermoso in the league’s top goalscorer’s standing.

“Of course, the team would have much preferred to have won the title under different circumstances, but fully appreciates that the battle to contain COVID-19 is the most important matter right now,” a Barcelona statement read.

It’s the first league title for the Club in five years and they have successfully qualified for the UEFA Women’s Champions League next season.

Oshoala has now won the Spanish Primera Iberdrola, Super Women’s Cup and the Copa Catalunya in her full debut season.