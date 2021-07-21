Fatih Karagumruk emerge favorite to sign Super Eagles star

Turkish Super Lig side Fatih Karagumruk have emerged favorites to sign Nigerian wide attacker Ahmed Musa according to FL sources.

Musa, 28, is currently contracted to Kano Pillars in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

The player, who is in Turkey to hold talks with the club, can leave Pillars if a deal is reached with the Club.

Ahmed Musa could return to Europe three years after he left English Premier League side Leicester City for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

Fatih Karagumruk finished 8th in the league last season and have resumed pre-season.

The club is Managed by Italian Francesco Farioli and the team play in the Atatürk Olympic Stadium.