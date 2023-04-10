Fatai Osho Quits Rivers United

Joseph Obisesan
Fatai Osho and NPFL Champions, Rivers United, have decided to part ways.

Osho leaves his position after one-year since his appointment, and with a league title to show for it.

He announced his decision on his social media account without elaborating on the reasons.

Osho, a former coach of both Remo Stars and Enyimba FC, resigned from his position.

According to multiple sources, the Coach left his position as a result of the lack of respect and consideration shown to him by the club’s management, especially by General Manager Okechukwu Kpalukwu.

According to reports, Osho’s departure came about as a consequence of his displeasure with the way he was handled.

Osho was recruited to Rivers United prior to the commencement of the 2021/2022 football season, joining the NPFL’s longest-serving coach Stanley Eguma for a successful campaign that saw the team earn its first league title victory in over a decade.

His influence was a major factor in the team’s success.

