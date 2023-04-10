Fatai Osho Quits Rivers United

Fatai Osho and NPFL Champions, Rivers United, have decided to part ways.
Osho leaves his position after one-year since his appointment, and with a league title to show for it.
He announced his decision on his social media account without elaborating on the reasons.
Osho, a former coach of both Remo Stars and Enyimba FC, resigned from his position.
According to multiple sources, the Coach left his position as a result of the lack of respect and consideration shown to him by the club’s management, especially by General Manager Okechukwu Kpalukwu.
According to reports, Osho’s departure came about as a consequence of his displeasure with the way he was handled.
— Osho Fatai (@FataiOsho) April 3, 2023