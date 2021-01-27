Farewell Message and He’s Off! Odion Ighalo Leaves Manchester United

The transfer to Manchester United came out of the blue for Odion Ighalo last season, an incredible football transfer occurrence that bewildered some and left most in awe – most in Nigeria.

Ighalo’s loan deal from Shanghai Shenhua left him ‘numb’, but 360 days after he penned his first contract with his dream club, Ighalo sent a farewell message to Manchester United fans.

At the end of the January Transfer window his deal at Old Trafford would have run its course.

The 31 year-old is contracted to Shanghai Shenhua until the 31st of December, 2021 and could decide to return to Europe after a fairly successful career in the far East, but his time spent as a United player he’ll “forever cherish”.

He wrote:

It’s so hard to see this dream come to an end . But I give God the glory for helping me fulfill this life long dream of putting on a Manchester United shirt as a player and represent this great club , it was indeed an honor I will forever cherish and be grateful for .

To the Manager I say thank you for trusting and believing in me when many did not , to my amazing team mates I will miss you guys , it was always fun and a time i look forward to training and spending time with all of you . And I pray we win the LEAGUE and FA cup this year ??

To the best fans in the world ( the Manchester United fans ) we have missed you , but we hear your voices cheering us on from afar , we can’t wait to have you all back on the stands .

I’m still and would remain a MANCHESTER UNITED FAN forever. Once a Red, always a Red??

Thank you @manchesterunited and God bless

A day later, (Wednesday) Ighalo shared photos of himself in transit, but the destination is unknown and he looked his usual calm sef.