Fans vote Terem Moffi best FC Lorient player last season

FC Lorient fans have voted for forward Terem Moffi as the team’s player of the 2020-21 season.

Moffi joined Lorient from Belgian Jupiler League side KV Kortrijk on a five-year contract and although he started off slow, he hit full gear towards the end of the season to help the club to finish 16th and avoid relegation.

The Nigeria international scored 14 goals, 3 assists in 32 Ligue 1 matches and some were very memorable coming against some of the more bigger sides in the League.

He received the best player award, which is in conjunction with French outlet Ouest-France, on Thursday.

On Wednesday he was introduced off the bench in the pre-season friendly against Nantes, who also had a Nigerian Moses Simon.

The game ended 1-0 in favor of Lorient, the lone goal scored by Samuel Loric in the 79th minute.

Next for Moffi and his teammates will be another friendly when they host Angers SCO on Saturday, before their first Ligue 1 game of the season away to Saint Etienne on August 8.