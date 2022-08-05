Fans react to Leaked Pictures of rumored new Kit for Nigeria

Mixed reactions trailed the leaked images of what is being rumored to be Nigeria’s next NT kits by Nike.
Although the Super Eagles will not be at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year, the team will get newly designed, tournament kits like all other FAs.
The leaked images that have since been shared across major social media platforms in the Country, shows a busy patterned print on the shirt.
A semblance of the local Adire designs common to the Western region of the Country, and it carries the Nigeria Football Federation emblem on the left and the Nike logo on the right breasts respectively.
However the shorts maintain the typical block green and light shade green strip on the side.
Here’s the rumoured new kit for Nigerian National Teams. It is reportedly set to be released in September.
How are we feeling about it ? 🔥 or 🗑 ?#SuperEagles #SuperFalcons #EaglesTracker 🦅🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/q5sVIqdw51
— Home of Nigerian Footballers (@EaglesTrackerNG) August 4, 2022
“Punishment for Nigeria missing out on the World Cup,” was one social media user’s reaction to the shirt.
Meanwhile, the Nigerian fans will find out as early as September, what new designs the American sports outfit manufacturers have for the NTs.
In September, due to the postponement of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers which were due to hold next month, the NFF have reached an agreement with its Portuguese counterparts for an international friendly against the Selecao.