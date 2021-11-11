Fans divided over Odion Ighalo’s POTM Award

Odion Ighalo was voted the best West Asia player for the month of October, but some fans have argued he didn’t deserve the award.

Ighalo has scored nine goals in 11 league appearances so far this season and four of the goals have come in October.

The 32-year-old opened his account last month against Al-Batin FC before netting a brace against Al-Ittihad Jeddah.

Al-Shabab shared the news in an IG post:

‏نسرنا ⁦‪ @ighalojude ‬⁩ أفضل لاعب في غرب آسيا لشهر أكتوبر بحسب تصويت الاتحاد الاسيوي الجماهيري

However, fans on the club’s facebook account are excited about the news and even argue the Nigerian wasn’t as good as Algeria’s Baghdad Bounedjah.

Ussãmæ Stįkī Sťayle:

The reality of Bounedjah is much better than Igloo this season in the individual, everything

Sal Sagr:

What do they rely on? I am my youth. To be honest, I don’t offer anything that would intercede for him to be the best. A selfish, unskilled player. Very normal player. We were looking forward to a lot of it, but unfortunately. I hope the youth administration will search for an alternative in the winter transfers or contract with Romarinho, the Al-Ittihad player, because he left the union

But there were also several fans who threw weight of support behind the Nigeria.

Odion Ighalo is expected to return to international football with Nigeria this weekend.

The Super Eagles go head to head against Liberia and Cape Verde on 13th and 16th respectively.