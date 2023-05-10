Fan Boy! Dimarco relives 20-year Memory of UCL Milan Derby

Inter Milan left-back, Federico Dimarco has described the chance of playing in tonight’s UEFA Champions League semi-final match as “mind blowing”.
Dimarco revealed that he watched the 2003 UEFA Champions League semi-final match between AC Milan and Inter Milan, as a Six-year-old with his father.
The 25 year-old is likely to get minutes in the all-Italian semi-final clash at San Siro, and he spoke of the nostalgia of his memories from twenty years ago.
“In 2003 I was at San Siro, I don’t have great memories as an Inter fan,” Dimarco recalled during the pre-match press conference.