Fan Boy! Dimarco relives 20-year Memory of UCL Milan Derby

Federico Dimarco. (Photo by Mattia Pistoia - Inter/Inter via Getty Images)

Inter Milan left-back, Federico Dimarco has described the chance of playing in tonight’s UEFA Champions League semi-final match as “mind blowing”.

Dimarco revealed that he watched the 2003 UEFA Champions League semi-final match between AC Milan and Inter Milan, as a Six-year-old with his father.

 

The 25 year-old is likely to get minutes in the all-Italian semi-final clash at San Siro, and he spoke of the nostalgia of his memories from twenty years ago.

“In 2003 I was at San Siro, I don’t have great memories as an Inter fan,” Dimarco recalled during the pre-match press conference.

 

Inter Milan. AC Milan. UCL.
Inter Milan’s Fabio Cannavaro lies dejected after the UEFA Champions League semi-final, second leg match against AC Milan. (Photo by Phil Cole/Getty Images)

“But to think that 20 years ago, a long time back, I was there to see it and tomorrow (Wednesday) I’ll be able to play in the fixture is a mind blowing emotion.”

The magnitude of the event is not lost on anyone, as Inter and Milan will meet in the Champions League knockout rounds for the third time in their history, with the previous encounters occurring in 2002-03 and 2004-05.

It promises to be a genuinely global rivalry, putting Italian football firmly back on the map, but it will also be the sides’ seventh meeting in all competitions since the start of last season.

