Famous Rapper, Dide, Unmasked as Footballer with Nigerian Roots

According to allround90__, in an instagram post, alleges to have unravelled the mystery behind the masked grime rapper, Dide.
Dude, it is believed is the same person as former Liverpool player Sheyi Ojo.
This discovery was made after the instagram content Creator confirmed a deep investigation had unearthed the true identity of Dide, by pointing out the Diamond tattoo on the Rapper’s wrist, which is identical to the one Ojo also has on his wrist.
Dide claimed to be a Premier League footballer got football fans talking with his debut track.
He first surfaced on Instagram earlier this year donning a large mask to conceal his identity and has now gone on to drop the song “Thrill” on YouTube.
Let’s take a look at Sheyi Ojo’s football career.
Born in 1997, Ojo now plays for Cardiff City as a winger. He has 22 career goals; 18 club goals and 6 international goals for England.
Can we conclude now that Dide is Sheyi Balogun or this is a discovery gone astray.