Faleye comes off the bench to lift Wacker Innsbruck above Wale Alli’s Amstetten

Dream Team striker Sunday Faleye was in action for his club Wacker Innsbruck in their hard fought 2-3 win over Amstetten on Wednesday.

The former Shooting Stars of Ibadan forward was introduced immediately in the second half, with his team down by two goals at the Ertl Glas-Stadion.

Daniel Maderner opened the scoring for the home side in the 3rd minutes and made it 2 – 0 two minutes before half hour mark.

Faleye replaced Markus Wallner in the 45th minutes and provided a spark in the attack for the team all night.

Elvis Ibrisimovic reduced the deficit, before Mattheus Tafermer restored the parity for Wacker Innsbruck in the 69th minutes.

Elvis Ibrisimovic turned the game on its head when he scored his second of the game in the 87th minutes to complete the come back and handed his team all three points at stake.

Another another Nigerian, Wale Musa Alli started the game for FC Wacker, but he was replaced in the second half.